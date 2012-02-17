Red Bull CEO Dietrich Mateschitz On Brand As Media Company

There are few companies–and almost no “traditional” advertisers–that have the kind of holistic approach to brand experience that ensures every expression, from product to corporate culture to communications, is part of a master creative vision. For these companies, marketing is not a department; it’s a genetic part of the brand itself. But Red Bull has taken the brand rigor that made it a global beverage titan and done something vanishingly rare. With an unceasing, and meticulously produced and managed stream of high end action sports- and youth culture-oriented content that spans web, social, film, tablet, print, music, and TV, the giver of wings has become what every brand wants to be these days–a media company in full.

Post digital revolution, brands have woken up to the fact that their information and entertainment outputs can and should go beyond the paid, interruption-based model known as advertising. Several brands have made moves into content–from one-off blockbusters like Burger King Games, to ongoing platforms like American Express’ “Open Forum.” And many more pay lip service to the notion that every brand expression is media. But it’s hard to think of a company that’s taken that mandate so literally, that has made content part of its core mandate. Through its stand-alone content arm, Red Bull Media House, the company that created a beverage category is now pioneering the new role of brand as media company.

Read about Red Bull’s approach to media in Fast Company‘s Most Innovative Companies feature. Here, in a rare interview, Red Bull founder and CEO Dietrich Mateschitz gives his take on Red Bull as media player and brand.

Co.Create: Where did the original vision come from–that is, the vision that marketing was an integral part of the brand. You had worked in marketing before, but what philosophy or what lessons informed the way you built the Red Bull brand?

Mateschitz: This is similar to the question “What was first, the chicken or the egg.” When launching a product called an Energy Drink and named Red Bull, a product that stimulates body and mind, it is a short step to the roots where Red Bull came from. We have been doing this for 20 years–now it’s called adventure sports, extreme sports, and outdoor sports. Most of the national Austrian champions in those days were personal friends of mine and we spent all our leisure time mountain biking, windsurfing, snowboarding etc. From the first year onwards, we also started sampling our product with our Red Bull Minis, launched our advertising campaign with our cartoons, and created our first event Red Bull Flugtag.

Was producing content a part of that from the start?

Yes, we were producing content from the start but one has to admit that this was easier with Red Bull Energy Drink than it is with ordinary food products, soft drinks, or detergents.