Multi-Tasking Surgeon Has Travel On The Brain In New Ad For Kayak

As if going under the knife wasn’t scary enough already.

Malpractice attorneys will no doubt be shielding their eyes from the latest ad for travel-planning website Kayak. In it, a surgeon in the middle of a brain operation has placed a laptop on the patient’s midsection, so that he can tweak the man’s cerebellum with surgical wizardry and puppeteer his hands to use the computer. Anything to save time! After the attending nurse points out that this bit of multitasking is unethical, the surgeon retorts, “My hours are unethical.”

The spot was created by New York-based agency Barton F. Graf 9000, whose founder and chief creative officer Gerry Graf recently delivered a Co.Create Master Class on making mind-bending ads such as this one.

