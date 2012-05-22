Unreasonables, Episode 15: The Power Of Connections

Last week, we met Myshkin Ingawale, whose company has created a simple way to diagnose anemia in rural Indian villages , with the potential of saving the lives of mothers and newborns. Ingawale created the company and invented the low-tech test after witnessing a woman needlessly die in childbirth despite the fact that anemia is totally curable, even in rural India, as long as it is diagnosed. We also met Mohamed Ali Niang, who is working to create a fortified rice that will protect people in his native Mali from malnutrition and anemia , because he is sure that finding a way to feed the world’s growing population is going to be the most important issue of the future. Two social entrepreneurs, two continents, one issue. See where we’re going?

What if Niang could use Ingawale’s tech to help understand the problem? Half a world away, at the Unreasonable Institute, the two men might find a way to drastically amplify their impact.

