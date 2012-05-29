Foxconn And The Chinese Electronics Industry: Fast, Cheap, And Out Of Control?

You’ve heard of Foxconn. The world’s largest electronics manufacturer, which produces components for tech giants like Apple and Amazon, has been criticized for low wages , labor law violations, and widespread factory abuse. But it’s not too likely you’ve heard of Flextronics.

The world’s second largest electronics supplier, which manufacturers goods for companies such as Sony, Dell, and Microsoft, boasts roughly 200,000 employees across 30 countries and four continents. According to a 2010 report, it controls about half as much market share of the electronics manufacturing market as Foxconn. Yet we rarely hear about the company or its competition with Foxconn–a likely consequence of consumer obsession with the products Foxconn manufactures, which range from the iPad and iPhone to the Kindle and Wii.

How do you think they got it to five cents less? It’s because they’re cutting corners.

Given Foxconn’s high profile client list, it’s always going to be especially scrutinized. In fact, we named Ma Jun–an activist fighting for better labor and environmental policies at Foxconn and throughout China–as our most creative person in business for 2012. But aside from canned statements, you rarely hear the inside perspective on running these factories and the business challenges these companies face in balancing their value proposition (cheap goods made quickly) with concerns about social responsibility. We caught up recently with Giovanni Tomaselli, vice president and managing director of Flextronics International between 2006 and 2009, to learn just how hard it is to both take advantage of the cheap labor that China offers while still maintaining high levels of corporate responsibility. As Tomaselli explains, it’s far from easy.

“You look at companies like Motorola and Nokia–these type of guys who are big pushers of being socially responsible. Well, they are not really. Because what you’re doing is you’re just going to a factory that’s giving it to you for five cents less,” he says. “But how do you think they got it to five cents less? It’s because they’re cutting corners.”

Some companies didn’t only take price into account, according to Tomaselli. “You had companies where that five cents didn’t matter,” he says. “What mattered was that they had a sense of responsibility, and also the fact that they would be walking into the plants and wanted to feel comfortable coexisting with the people who are making their products for them. That was a big deal [to some companies]. Some people just don’t give a hoot. And some do.”

Some people just don’t give a hoot. And some do.

What does giving a hoot mean? Besides being willing to pay more for better conditions, Tomaselli says it’s also little things: “We at management didn’t eat in special quarters, where it was cleaner,” he says (Foxconn says that this is true at their factories as well, and that their dining areas are all equally sanitary). “We ate with the guys who were making $250 to $300 a month, which is the national pay rate. Conditions are important, yes, but it’s also about the way you feel.”

Foxconn responded to Tomaselli’s criticisms by saying: “Foxconn takes our responsibility to our employees very seriously and we work hard to give our over 1 million employees in China a safe and positive working environment and compensation and benefits that significantly exceed government-mandated rates and that are competitive with all of our industry peers in each location where we operate. We are committed to working together with all of our customers to ensure that our employees are treated fairly and their rights are fully protected. As part of that partnership, we are jointly committed to honoring and respecting the codes of conduct of our customers, our own policies and practices, and the laws and regulations of the jurisdictions where we do business.”

Tomaselli does have specific harsh words for Foxconn’s practices–he calls Foxconn an “impersonal company that’s strictly business.” It’s important to take his comments with a grain of salt, especially considering how much scrutiny Foxconn has faced compared with Flextronics. But it does provide a good picture of the race to make cheaper and cheaper goods in China, and how hard it is to compete against products being made at Foxconn’s super-efficient and cheap factories.