3 Old-School Organizations For Good That Have Mastered Social Media

Tech startups seem to get all the attention in the social media space. But there are some amazing 100-plus-year-old organizations that are adapting and changing with the times. Although they have thousands of chapters and employees, the three giants discussed below have been nimble enough to learn new social media tools and impact their communities like never before.

I’ll look at Goodwill first because the organization just launched a new mobile app. Goodwill Industries’ primary mission is job skills training, and their site offers links, training services, and stories of people who have been helped.

In 2009, Goodwill only had 200 fans on Facebook. Then Arlene McCrehan, Goodwill’s senior director of online media, worked with Katie Delahaye Paine, self-proclaimed “Queen of Social Media Measurement” and started measuring their traffic and engagement and adjusting their strategy accordingly. At the end of 2010, Goodwill had over 22,000 subscribers on Facebook and on Twitter, they earned 4,200+ followers. Both groups have shown strong growth ever since.

Recently, Goodwill has also launched fashion trunk shows and online sales, as profiled on NPR. And now, under the consumer-focused brand “Shopgoodwill,” the organization has 2,245 followers on Twitter. They also support The Good Life Blog, which is all about finding fantastic fashion at Goodwill stores.

Many local Goodwill chapters are exploring the possibilities of social media as well. Goodwill of Greater Washington participated in our Give to the Max: Greater Washington online giving competition and their executive director promised to walk down K Street dressed as the Goodwill mascot if they raised $5,000. Not only did they meet the goal, but supporters had a good time and felt connected to the nonprofit in a new way. Games and competitions in which supporters can get some sort of emotional payoff are incredibly engaging on social media. These payoffs can be anything from a donor seeing their picture and name on a list of “top fundraisers” to feeling like they have a personal connection to members of an organization. Those new “friends” are much more likely to remain in the Goodwill community and support the organization when they need it.

Full disclosure: Razoo (of which I’m the CEO) partnered with the United Way of the National Capital Area for Give to the Max: Greater Washington, one of our community giving days.

The United Way–another rapidly changing organization–has 1,800 local chapters in 41 countries, and pools fundraising and support for a diverse coalition of nonprofits to address education, income stability, and health. To help unify its brand, in 2008 United Way launched the “Live United” campaign, with volunteers and celebrities wearing white “Live United” T-shirts featured on their website, Facebook, and Twitter pages. This focus on a visually driven “United” identity was immensely helpful in establishing a social media presence.

In addition to a national blog, most chapters maintain their own blogs (many of which were profiledhere). Local chapters work hard to engage and inform their communities, listening, commenting, and sharing guest blogs.