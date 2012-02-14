Office Crush? R/GA’s Office Cupid Will Sort That For You

Digital agency R/GA is offering up free assistance for hopeless romantics who want to let the cat out of the bag, so to speak. Anyone looking to make a grand inter-office gesture this Valentine’s Day can subcontract the gutsy task out to a third party, R/GA’s Office Cupid, who will get the job done efficiently. Simply go to the landing page, enter in the object of your affection’s Twitter handle and a nugget of personal information, and you’re just a hair’s breadth away from a conversation with HR.

Office Cupid eventually makes a “Valentweet” based on whatever information users choose to disclose, and this message is then sent out into the world with the sender’s name either attached or left off, pending instruction. While there are definitely some scenarios in which such a Valentweet could go horribly, horribly wrong, it is almost always flattering to find out someone harbors a crush on you, and there’s always a chance the feeling is mutual. But still: Proceed with caution.