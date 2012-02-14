Purina Kicks Off Westminster Dog Show Sponsorship, Asks For Video Of Your Great Dog

Now that the company has surpassed rival Pedigree as the official sponsor for the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Purina has hit the ground running with a spot and Facebook-driven campaign that asks dog lovers to show off the best qualities of their best friends.

Yesterday the company released its first ad since closing the deal, and it’s a straightforward, albeit adorable, effort. Over a gently strummed guitar melody, a gritty voice sings about striving to be good, while footage of various breeds of puppies unfolds. Toward the beginning of the song, these dogs are shown doing simple tasks such as power napping, tennis ball practice, and general exploration.

Eventually, however, as the lyrics urge listeners to strive for greatness, the dogs follow suit. Soon there’s a little bulldog on a surfboard, a police K-9 unit, Iditarod sled dogs, firehouse Dalmatians, and we’re pretty sure there was a dog being knighted. All this positive canine imagery, and especially the behavioral progression throughout the clip, evokes the new tagline: “Inside every good dog is a great dog.” The vaguely “Creep”-like track was written by Leo Burnett creative Tony Rogers.

Visitors to the brand’s Facebook page can contribute and share video evidence of their own dog’s greatness.