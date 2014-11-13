A Handy Map Shows Why Americans Aren’t Feeling Well

Kansas suffers more than most states from blisters and cuts. Nevada is a state full of insomniacs. Californians get a lot of colds. We know all this thanks to a map from Help Remedies, a company that makes products like “Help, I Have a Stuffy Nose” (a nasal decongestant) and “Help, I Have a Headache” (a pain reliever), as well as the genius innovation of using bandages to create a larger bone marrow registry .

Now, Help Remedies has used its sales data to create a map of the U.S. based on the minor illnesses that its products treat:

Click on an individual state to dig a little deeper. Here, we can see that Central California specifically suffers from headaches (Northern California can’t sleep, and Southern California has a lot of stuffy noses). Help also gives anyone visiting the map the opportunity to chime in on why a particular state suffers from any given ailment. There aren’t many responses yet, though one person has come up with the obvious conclusion that Southern California is stuffy because of all the pollen in the air.

In New York, on the other hand, people can’t stop cutting themselves:

The Help Remedies map is not entirely accurate, of course. People buy medications just in case (they may buy that pain reliever, perhaps, for an anticipated stressful event), and Help Remedies consumers are not necessarily representative of the larger population.

If you’re looking for a broader look at how people are feeling right now across the U.S., check out Sickweather–a site that scours various social networks for evidence of illness clusters.