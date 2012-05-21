Shocking, Beautiful Images Highlight Humanity’s Impact On Nature

Despite the dire warnings about what will happen to the planet if we don’t care for it (i.e. quit our gasoline habit and stop emitting so many greenhouse gases), it’s easy to become shortsighted and get sidetracked with daily routines.

Nature’s Toolbox: Biodiversity, Art and Invention, an exhibition from Oakland, California-based Art Works for Change, tries to highlight how our activities contribute to species and biodiversity loss. If words don’t convince you, maybe images will. Check out some of the images above (and see where the exhibition is coming next here).