5 Visions Of The Future Of Service In America

Today’s social entrepreneurs are making it easy for us to open our wallets and our hearts to our favorite causes. Leveraging online technology, innovators are making giving so easy and enjoyable that the experience does not feel like “giving” at all. Take Sevenly , a service that provides the user with a wonderful shopping experience in which one can buy uniquely designed T-shirts and where a portion of proceeds benefit a different charity each week.

Social entrepreneurs are also helping us sort through and make sense of the nearly 2 million social good organizations in the United States. From curating causes and nonprofits for us to using the crowd to help surface the most “worthy” projects and organizations, innovators are giving people more choice when it comes to donating.

On the lesser-known side of “giving innovation,” are the innovators who are making giving time more efficient, effective, and accessible. Over the past weeks, we have been proud to hear from innovators like Jack Rosenthal and Marc Freedman, who have created organizations that provide opportunities for retirees to serve and build encore careers with social purpose organizations. We have also heard from the leaders who have built the organizations that have defined the volunteering sector as we know it today: Idealist.org, VolunteerMatch.org, and the Taproot Foundation.

To wrap up a series that has, for the first time, showcased innovation in the volunteering or “service” sector, let me share with you what I, as a humble and relatively new player in the space, see as the future of service in America:

Much like online dating, Sparked.com and Catchafire.org (my organization) take an individual’s preferences and use the power of online technology to push volunteer projects to them that are tailored to their skillsets and cause interests. The next step is to make this matching even more nuanced, taking one’s communication style, work style, and motivations (such as networking, professional development, finding love, learning a new skill, etc.) into account when matching one to relevant volunteer opportunities.

Eight out of 10 companies believe in skills-based volunteering but fewer than half have any kind of skills-based volunteering program for their employees. Further, 91% of HR managers of Fortune 500 companies believe that volunteering knowledge and expertise to a nonprofit is an effective way to cultivate many skills including critical thinking and leadership skills. But only 16% of these companies actually use skills-based volunteering for talent development. This disconnect between what companies want to do and what they actually do in regards to skills-based volunteering is in large part due to companies lacking the infrastructure to access relevant skills-based volunteer projects and then manage individual employees’ projects. It has only been in the past year or so that organizations such as Catchafire, Sparked, and NPower have started to structure pro bono projects to companies for their employee base to access. And the hard reality is that there are still not enough of these pro bono projects to service corporations at scale, but this is changing. Watch for it.

Last year, LinkedIn made it possible for their 150 million users to add their “Volunteer Experience & Causes” to their LinkedIn profile. More than 40% of the professionals that LinkedIn surveyed stated that when they are evaluating candidates, they consider volunteer work equally as valuable as paid work experience. One-fifth of hiring managers surveyed agree they have made a hiring decision based on a candidate’s volunteer work experience. “Given the current economic climate and the hypercompetitive job market, it’s essential to include your volunteer work on your profile, ” wrote Nicole Williams, LinkedIn’s Connection Director, in a statement. “Even if you’re currently unemployed, you can still actively volunteer and begin to accrue new skill sets. When hiring managers or business partners are comparing two people side by side, volunteer experience makes you a more multifaceted professional and can set you apart from the competition.”