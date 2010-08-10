iFive: Facebook vs. Google, Saudis and RIM Agree, Spain Cold on EVs, Smartphone Security Highlighted, Oracle Boss on Hurd Affair

While you were sleeping (fitfully as the storm raged outside), innovation was wondering if the word “sky” within another word (example: Skype) was subject to copyright , and if so, would anyone called Skylar find that they were, as a human being, illegal?

1. This is it, chaps, this is war. Or something. Facebook founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, has stuck an illuminated sign with the word “Lockdown” outside his office. It means, according to Valleywag’s Ryan Tate, that for the next 60 days, everyone’s got to go that extra mile as they try and head off Google’s social networking attempt, Google Me, off at the pass. Google, meanwhile, which unveiled its new Google TV logo yesterday, is attempting to kill off its rival with flattery/imitation/irony as it launches its own Google Stories and gobbles up social currency company Jambool for $70 million (having already bought social activities company Slide for $182 million and poured $150 million into social gaming lord Zynga. It’s also doing, says the Wall Street Journal, some “soul searching” over how far it should profit from the data it holds on individuals.

2. Following last week’s flare-up between Saudi Arabia and BlackBerry, the two sides have come to an agreement, says BusinessWeek. Although RIM and the Saudi authorities are not yet at a point where there will definitely not be a ban on BB usage in the kingdom, it is thought that the Canadian firm has agreed to allow the government some access to user data (erk!) and place a BlackBerry server in the kingdom.

3. The target was 2,000 electric cars by the end of 2010. The reality? 16. That means that Spain has less than five months to flog 1,984 EVs. The Wind Power and Electric Vehicles Group, sponsored by the Spanish government, is remaining bullish, reckoning that 100,000 sales by 2014 is attainable.

4. The BBC has highlighted just how easy it is to bypass smartphone security by creating its own malicious app. The spyware was created using a dev kit and Java programming and lo and behold, a nasty little info-stealing critter was born. It stopped short of putting it on an app store, however. Elsewhere, malware was up in the last quarter, according to McAfee–by 50% to 6 million.

5. The fallout from the Hurd affair continues. Larry Ellison of Oracle lays the blame at the feet of Mark Hurd’s fellow board members, calling it “the worst personnel decision since the idiots on the Apple board fired Steve Jobs many years ago.” The HP bigwigs apparently consulted a PR specialist at APCO on how to manage the situation. Might iFive suggest that next time they use Jackie Stallone’s astrologer?