3 Movement Builders On How To Create Engaged Citizens

How can we better engage citizens in the political process and in driving change? The leaders of three different organizations trying to do just that–all of whom part of Fast Company’s Most Creative People in Business–offer their thoughts here.

Jeremy Heimans is the founder of of Purpose. His consultancy launches social-minded campaigns, teams up with existing organizations, and occasionally incubates companies. Rosario Dawson and Maria Teresa Kumar founded Voto Latino which, with, mobile tech and grassroots savvy, encourages participation from a growing constituency of Hispanic voters. Finally, we have Popvox‘s founder Marci Harris, who runs an organization that makes congressional bills easy to understand and track, and connects constituents with members of Congress.

Heimans: “You need to change long-term attitudes and reduce barriers to taking action. For example, to change the behavior of big banks, we want to build demand for credit unions and local banks. So we need to make it more attractive for people to switch, like encouraging local banks to add more features.”

Dawson: “Whenever we do voter registration, we ask, ‘Why haven’t you voted before?’ The response is often, ‘No one’s asked us.’ It’s not about telling people what to do–it’s about sharing what they can do.”

Kumar: “By simply sending young Latinos texts on Election Day, participation increased close to 8%.”

There’s a real need for online civic identity.

Harris: “There’s a real need for online civic identity. People have personal lives with Facebook, professional lives with LinkedIn, etc. Popvox provides people with an online civic identity, where they can tag and track legislation and stay informed.”

Heimans: “If you’re trying to build a 21st-century movement, you really need amazing narrative storytelling to popularize the issue. Then you also need great user-experience design– a navigable website, an easy-to-share video–to help ensure that your work goes viral.”