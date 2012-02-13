No One Else Knows How To Do The Plinky Noise: “Somebody That I Used To Know” In Three Parts

Most of us were introduced to Wouter “Wally” De Backer, aka Gotye’s song, “Somebody That I Used To Know” via a cover version from Walk Off The Earth.

That band earned attention for its version of the song because, presumably, people liked it, and because all the members of the band “play” one guitar in the video, which has been viewed over 53 million times on YouTube.

That video has now earned its own tribute from musical parodists The Key Of Awesome.

Watch all three very fine videos below, in descending order of earnestness.

The original:

The tribute: