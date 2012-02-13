Vimeo Annnounces All-Star Panel of Judges For This Year’s Awards Event

Back in December, Co.Create announced that the Vimeo Festival + Awards had opened up entries for its 2012 show. This week, the popular video-sharing platform unveiled its just-finalized panel of judges for the event, and it includes some boldface names.

The Vimeo Awards celebrates filmic excellence across 13 categories, including Animation, Music Video, Narrative, and Experimental. Its jury consists of three judges per category and includes multi-multi-hyphenate James Franco, comedian and Parks and Recreation star Aziz Ansari, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World director Edgar Wright, MUGLER and UNIQLO creative director (and friend of Azealia Banks) Nicola Formichetti, advertising luminary David Droga, Radiohead’s Colin Greenwood, and several more (see all the judges here).

Winners from past Vimeo Awards have gone on to great things (one of them even won an Emmy.) The company continues its relationship with some of the winners too, asking them to come back as presenters and judges for the awards. Gabriel Bisset-Smith, who won the 2010 Narrative category with his video “Thrush,” will be on hand this year to judge that category.

Assembling a jury of boldface and indie names from across creative categories seems designed to reflect not only the variety of videos and creators found on Vimeo, but the DIY spirit that drives them. Potential entrants don’t have much time left to have their worked judged by these folks, however; the deadline for submissions is February 20th. The Awards + Festival takes place in New York June 7-9.