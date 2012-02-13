advertisement
Not OK Computer: Grammy Winner Grohl On The Basics

By Teressa Iezzi1 minute Read

On accepting one of five Grammys, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl reminded the audience about the basics, while noting that the band’s album, Wasting Light, was recorded in his garage. See all the winners here.

