Turning Advertising Into Poetry

Like Banksy and Blek and countless others before, Scottish artist Robert Montgomery makes not exactly legal art on the street. Montgomery is more selective as to his canvas, though–he targets outdoor ads, turning pitches to poetry.

Montgomery has been papering over ad campaigns with poetic commentary about culture and consumerism for 10 years. His latest show, featuring three works “which reference the moral failure of Capitalism, the concerns of the Occupy movement, and new ideas of freedom in the city,” runs through February 25 at London’s KK Outlet.

Maybe because he’s subtracting one more ad from the world and adding one more poem, Montgomery tells the U.K.’s Independent that even the cops tend to look the other way when he’s at work. See more images and read an interview with Montgomery at The Independent.