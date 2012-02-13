“Chip It” App Makes Selecting Colors Easy As Pinning

The annoying thing about decorating is that sometimes it’s hard to tell powder blue from labrador blue (which is an actual paint color that really exists). Fortunately, Sherwin Williams has a new app that makes the process much simpler.

Created by Durham, NC-based agency McKinney, the Chip It app lives on users’ toolbars, waiting to transform any online image into a buffet of color options. When you see an image whose hues you’d like to perhaps mimic in a Santa Fe-style common area, just click on the Chip It button to activate the color palette function. This will itemize every individual color in the picture and reveal what shade Sherwin Williams has it in. It works like Pinterest, saving any color breakdowns into a Chip Book for later use. There’s also a social function too, allowing you to share potential shades with Facebook, and crowdsource some renovation decisions.