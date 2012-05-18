The personalized medicine revolution is, you may have heard, well on its way. We have the tools: the Ion Proton genetic sequencer, for instance, can sequence an entire genome in a day for $1,000. It took $3 billion and 13 years to sequence the first human genome back in the ancient days of 2003.

The rapid advancement of sequencing technology could dramatically change medicine, with routine screening for cancer-causing genes, genetic profiling of every tumor that reaches a doctor’s office, and more. Already, every child born in California has part of their DNA sequenced for genetic testing.

DNA sequencing is ultimately a big data problem.

There’s just one problem: DNA has evolved for millions of years to be an efficient data-storage device. Our computers are incredibly far behind, so it takes whole lot of computer memory to store everyone’s genome. The solution, as it is with so many memory-intensive things, is to store the data in the cloud.

DNAnexus, a Google Ventures-backed company, wants to be the one to do it.

“We think that DNA sequencing is ultimately a big data problem. Each human has six billion letters of DNA in your body, but when you get that information out of your cells and into a computer, it tends to take almost a terabyte of data per human. That’s like 20 DVDs of information,” says Andreas Sundquist, CEO and cofounder of DNAnexus.

Doctors find all these different tools for analyzing DNA, visualizing DNA.

DNAnexus’s fix is to have doctors upload lab data to the Internet, where it is stored in a cloud-based DNAnexus account powered by Amazon and Google’s cloud storage. The startup also has DNA analysis and visualization tools built into the service.

“It should be as easy for doctors to log into DNAnexus and work with the data as it is for them to log into their Gmail,” says Sundquist. “It’s almost like an operating system for DNA. We’re like this platform layer that sits on top of Amazon and Google’s clouds. In that environment, [doctors] find all these different tools for analyzing DNA, visualizing DNA, all the different databases of what we know about DNA.”