Ma Jun Keeps Your iPhone From Killing People

“Beijing was such a different city,” says Ma Jun, China’s preeminent environmental watchdog, remembering the capital as it was during his childhood. “There were so few cars, I could walk in the middle of the road. In the summer, the streetlamps attracted swirling bugs. I loved those bugs: crickets, praying mantis, all kinds of beetles.” The 44-year-old pauses. “I also have a vivid memory of dazzling sunlight coming out of the sky. Today, the sky is different.”

An environmental researcher by trade, Ma spent years chronicling China’s ecological catastrophes. Some of what he witnessed was inexorable and slow, like the graying of the Beijing sky; last December, the World Health Organization ranked Beijing 1,035th, out of 1,100 international cities, in air quality. Other results of his country’s unfettered growth were horrific, like the massive flooding of the Yangtze in 1998, after years of deforestation and soil erosion. Eventually, he decided that merely telling the story was not enough. “As a media person, you look to expose the problem,” he says, “but you can’t stop there-—people are looking for answers.”

Ma founded the not-for-profit Institute of Public and Environmental Affairs (IPE) in 2006. Since then, more than anyone else in China, Ma has channeled the power of the Internet and the optimism of China’s younger generation into a force for environmental change. Working with a devoted national network of young volunteers, Ma and his nine full-time staffers have compiled an open-source online database of water, air, and hazardous-waste pollution records—-in the country that generates the world’s highest emissions. Those records are damning: Over five years, IPE volunteers have helped hunt down some 97,000 records of factories operating in violation of China’s green laws. And those efforts lead to change.

When I look at China’s environmental problems, the real barrier is lack of motivation.

“When I look at China’s environmental problems, the real barrier is not lack of technology or money,” he says. “It’s lack of motivation. The motivation should come from regulatory enforcement, but enforcement is weak and environmental litigation is near to impossible. So there’s an urgent need for extensive public participation to generate another kind of motivation.” Ma has become expert at using his database to create that motivation, especially when it comes to helping global companies police their suppliers.

His methods have won over a number of name-brand global companies that rely on Chinese manufacturing. Megan Murphy, Walmart’s international corporate-affairs manager, says, “As a result of using this database, we identified factories that need improvement and proactively worked with them to make positive changes.” After Walmart signed on with IPE, back in 2008, other large manufacturers were quick to follow. European and Japanese brands are the most avid consumers of Ma’s data, but U.S. companies including Coca-Cola, GE, Levi’s, Microsoft, and Nike also rely on IPE. “He has pushed local officials to report their environmental data and forced multinationals to be accountable for their environmental practices,” says Elizabeth C. Economy, the Council on Foreign Relations’ head of Asia studies and author of The River Runs Black, a book that chronicles how China’s environmental problems imperil its future. “In the process, Ma Jun has become one of the true pioneers of China’s environmental movement.”

In “The Other Side of Apple,” Ma intercut images of launch events and happy consumers with the largely hidden repercussions of manufacturing iPads and iPods on the environment and factory workers.

A couple of years ago, Ma began what would prove to be a long and difficult journey to push one particularly significant corporation to confront problems created by its Chinese suppliers: Apple. In 2009, his team began to notice several cases of health problems due to heavy-metal pollution being reported in local newspapers. “To our surprise, the source wasn’t mostly mines or government-operated smelters,” he says, “but factories manufacturing global IT equipment.”

Around the same time, reports began to surface about factory workers suffering nerve damage after exposure to a chemical known as n-hexane, which was used in a solution to clean touch screens. Since most Chinese factories working with international corporations are operated by contractors, Ma and company had to do some sleuthing to connect the plants with their global brands. (Not every tie required Sherlock Holmes’s powers of deduction: Some factories brag of their supplier relationships on their websites.) By April 2010, Ma had discovered 29 major tech brands using factories with hazardous operations. Eventually, Ma’s team learned that the factory with n-hexane health issues was operated by a Taiwanese company called Wintek, which had been contracted to manufacture touch screens for Apple.