Google’s Story Of Send: What Happens When You Send An Email

It seems like a simple enough fix: Send an email instead of a letter and conserve both paper and the gasoline (or electricity) that powers the mail truck. But while you may not think much about your email after clicking the “send” button, it embarks upon a lightning-fast–but slightly complicated–journey through cables, an energy-saving data center (why else would Google want to show off the email process?), and back out to cables and to your recipient. Check it out in the video above.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens