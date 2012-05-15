Google’s Story Of Send: What Happens When You Send An Email

It seems like a simple enough fix: Send an email instead of a letter and conserve both paper and the gasoline (or electricity) that powers the mail truck. But while you may not think much about your email after clicking the “send” button, it embarks upon a lightning-fast–but slightly complicated–journey through cables, an energy-saving data center (why else would Google want to show off the email process?), and back out to cables and to your recipient. Check it out in the video above.