The Plug-In Hybrid Of Your Dreams: Porsche 918 Spyder Supercar Photos Revealed

We first wrote about the vehicle when it was announced in 2010. At the time, the Spyder was just a concept, albeit one with a high chance of seeing a production line. Now it’s reality.

The vehicle is impressive, both from a car enthusiast’s and an environmentalists’s point of view. A V-8 engine provides the Spyder with 500 horsepower, while two electric motors (one is located on each axle), offer an extra 218 hp. The vehicle goes from 0 to 60 in 3.1 seconds, has a top speed of 199 mph, and gets the equivalent of 78 mpg (so you can speed down the highway for a really, really long time). When driving on pure electricity, the Spyder has a top speed of 93 mph. You can make those Prius drivers really eat your dust.

The caveat, as you might expect, is price. With a projected cost of $850,000, the Spyder makes Tesla’s vehicles look downright cheap. Production is limited to 918 vehicles, and 300 have reportedly been pre-sold already. The Spyder goes into production in September 2013.