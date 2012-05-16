What Makes A Happy City?

The report, which surveyed residents of 13 cities around the world, came up with a number of findings. Among them:

People are most satisfied with their lives in Stockholm, Mumbai, Johannesburg, New York, Tokyo, London, and Los Angeles. They are least satisfied in Hong Kong and Seoul (despite a lot of connectivity in those cities). Almost half of those surveyed said they’re satisfied overall, while 25% aren’t.

50% of city denizens use smartphones to connect to the Internet every day–an activity that helps them deal with unpredictable aspects of city life (like traffic).



Women are generally happier than men, and students and white-collar workers are unsurprisingly happier than the unemployed.

Young people are happier than older people in Cairo and Seoul. In Mumbai, Stockholm, and Tokyo, older people are happier.

People feel most trapped in the proverbial concrete jungles of Mumbai, Cairo, Beijing, Hong Kong, and Seoul. Citizens are less claustrophobic in Stockholm, Moscow, Tokyo, and New York.

Traffic and parking causes more stress than almost anything in most major cities. According to Ericsson, access to data (i.e. real-time transit schedules, information about bike lanes, and traffic data) is the only thing that can alleviate this stress–besides better city planning, of course. It’s this reliance on data that leads to smartphones being used more often during rush hour than any other time.