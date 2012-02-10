Get Mesmerized By An Interactive Remix Of Van Gogh’s Starry Night

Van Gogh’s “Starry Night” just got a digital facelift, taking it off the canvas and onto a computer screen. Not only is it beautiful to look at, though, it’s also responsive.

Using openFrameworks, an open source C++ toolkit for coding, Greek digital artist Petros Vrellis created an interactive visualization of Vincent Van Gogh’s post-Impressionist painting. This pixelated approximation sends those famous spirals and flares that make up Van Gogh’s night sky sprawling fluidly around on the screen. The demo video above shows how viewers can use the touch interface to impact the painting, either changing the flow of the swirls or even altering the tone of the soft synthesized music that accompanies them. This haunting, elegant display makes a solid case for occasionally revisiting classic art in the digital era.