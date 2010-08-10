How Facebook and Twitter Are Changing the Business World. And How They Aren’t

I heard through the Tweetvine that Twitter , Facebook , and YouTube are changing the world, creating entirely new ways of reaching customers and doing business. I’ve thought about this a lot, but I’m not buying it. Not entirely, at least. Oh sure, things are changing–social networking lets you connect with a finely tuned group of people no matter where they are. You’re with them just about everywhere they go, on their computer and on their phone. But social networking and new media are just tools that help us do the same things businesses always have. The true power of these tools is to create not just electronic connections, plugging us all in, but to build the trust and relationships that good businesses are built on. That part hasn’t changed at all, and that’s the piece that is often missing.

Every business needs to achieve a few simple things–have something to sell, let people know about it, and then sell, baby, sell! But successful businesses are about more than transactions. A transaction with one purchase is okay, but good relationships are priceless, translating into a lifetime of business together. And relationships are built on trust. When you have a relationship with people who feel like they know you and trust you, then they’re ready to do business.

In the old world of business, people built this relationship and trust by getting to know each other over the years. They would talk, see each other in action, and build a reputation of being trustworthy. Crazy stuff.

In his book The Tipping Point, Malcom Gladwell talks about how people connect with each other for trends like Hush Puppies to suddenly explode into our awareness. The conduits for these trends are varied, but always boil down to relationships, with people coming together and exchanging ideas, opinions, and information. The difference between ideas that fizzle and those that sizzle is how well these ideas are carried through relationships from person to person to person.

For all of the changes in the world and technologies to connect with other people, we’re still looking for these relationships and we aren’t always finding them. The world of mass marketing often involves a tightly controlled one way communication firehose which doesn’t feel much like a relationship, or at least not a very good one. At its worst it isn’t a conversation, but more like being trapped in an elevator with someone who has bad breath and just doesn’t stop talking at you. We want out.

The new world of marketing using media like blogs, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter, is all about using new tools to create old-style relationships. We want to feel again like we are actually connecting with other people and businesses. We long for the sense of community. Maybe all of these Facebook friends and Twitter followers aren’t our neighbors and maybe our knowledge of them is limited to the size of our phone screen and 140 characters, but we feel like we’re reaching out and connecting with people. It is our new mobile village that we carry around in our purse and pocket. No wonder businesses want to be a part of our village.

How do you build these old relationships with these new tools? Engage people, with humor, creativity, and honesty. And listen. A good relationship in business or the rest of life is about communication and understanding. People want to feel like you get them, that you understand them, and they can trust you. That’s why the world of marketing is changing, and why it isn’t. People don’t just want to be sold things, but to be engaged and listened to.