No More Slow Commuting: This Superbus Goes 155 MPH

Sure, some cities have bus rapid transit (BRT) corridors where buses can reach up to 30 MPH, but in general, buses move pretty slowly. Never has the lowly bus looked so sexy as with this Dutch “Superbus” that can hit 155 MPH.

The electric bus, created by Wubbo Ockels (the Netherlands’ first astronaut, according to the BBC), carries 23 passengers and cost nearly $17 million to develop. The fiberglass and carbon vehicle recently debuted in Dubai.

It’s hard to imagine that any city would actually buy a fleet of these buses; just because a bus can go up to 155 MPH doesn’t mean it will ever get the chance. So most of us will never ride the Superbus. At the very least, its existence proves that buses can be exciting.