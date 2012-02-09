Heineken Plays Cupid With Serenade Live

Gathering the gumption to ask the object of your affection on a Valentine’s date has never been easier, thanks to Heineken. If the thought of a face-to-face invite is just too much, Paul “Kiss” Kissaun, the flamboyant Bollywood frontman from the rousing ad “The Date” , is ready and willing to fan the romantic flames for you.

With “The Serenade”, a Facebook app that creates personalized messages, amorous individuals are able to invite potential partners on a V-day date. Visitors to the site choose the person they’d like to date, why they’d like to date them and suggest why they themselves are date material. Their invite is then performed by Kissaun and a cast of amusing supporting characters. Conceived by Wieden + Kennedy Amsterdam, The Serenade app is available in over 20 languages 640 variations.

To further extend this idea of enabling love connections, from 1pm to 10pm EST today Heineken is hosting Serenade Live, an online event where personalized serenades, custom written for selected Facebook and Twitter submissions, will be performed live. Each couple will witness their love song live via Skype, and their reactions will be broadcast simultaenously on Heineken’s YouTube channel.

Intrigued by the notion, Co.Create couldn’t resist getting in on the action, so we’ve selected our date recipient, sent in our request and are awaiting our live serenade later this evening. We’ll be following up shortly with more detail on the campaign.