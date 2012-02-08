I F*cking Love You: Valentine’s Day Cards From The People Who Brought You Clint Eastwood

Hallmark isn’t for everyone. Not all of us are capable of being moved by cards that hail from the same company whose TV movies are rivaled only by the Lifetime channel in the fields of schmaltz and John Corbett usage. Some people would much prefer to receive romantic missives from the minds of those responsible for the breakthrough Old Spice ads.
That would be advertising agency Wieden + Kennedy Portland, once again selling hand-crafted letterpress Valentine’s Day cards from its design studio, Goodness. The cards range from tame to tongue-in-cheek, but they’re all rendered tastefully. Last year’s “Squirm” card, featuring two squids embracing to form a heart shape, is back by popular demand after selling out last February. Have a look at that card, along with all the new ones, in the slide show above.