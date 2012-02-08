Kermit The Frog Gets One-Upped By Pepe The King Prawn

First of all, he’s not a shrimp–he’s a king prawn, okay?

Pepe the King Prawn, whose full name is Pepino Rodrigo Serrano Gonzales, appears to have Kermit the Frog beat in this ad promoting the U.K. release of The Muppets. In the brief but impactful clip, Kermit is showing off the spiffy new backpack of his likeness that he received via a promotion from U.K. milk brand Cravendale, but Pepe has got something better. The spot was created by Wieden + Kennedy London.

Although this is the first Cravendale ad involving muppets, the brand’s had some luck with small animals before. The below cat-centric clip has been viewed over 5 million times.