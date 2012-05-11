Oil, Water, And Food: How Our Largest Companies Are Managing Our Most Important Resources

It’s not all that often that executives of some of the world’s largest companies make themselves available to talk about their environmental record. At the recent New York Times/Shell Oil 2012 Energy Summit called “Earth 2050: The Food Water Energy Nexus,” some of the people using large amounts of the world’s resources talked about their policies.

One could not possibly listen to the abundance of facts and figures without thinking of how desperately we’ve abused our planet and the resources we’re rapidly running out of:

Central to the conversation, and it’s most challenging aspect, is the pace at which large companies should change their business models to reduce the negative externalities of their operations. This will most likely reduce short-term revenue and profits, even if the long-term financial benefits provide significant gains. But getting them to do that is incredibly hard.

When I asked Russ Ford, Shell’s executive vice president for onshore gas in the Americas, to quantify Shell’s capital investments in renewables as compared to oil and gas, I could not get an answer. But he unequivocally stated: “it’s small.” When I pressed him on why Shell didn’t invest more, given the negative planetary impact of burning oil and gas, the answer was that Shell needed to meet its obligations to shareholders.

Ford is an exceptionally bright and articulate promoter of the ways in which natural gas will make the world a better place, despite the reality that, as it burns, it sends us ever closer to the perils of global climate change.

What’s more dangerous is the pattern of belief that it’s more harmful to disappoint shareholders than to face the consequences of climate change and the balance sheet. Globally, oil and gas companies have trillions of dollars of oil and gas reserves on their balance sheet. They make money by moving those reserves off the balance sheet and using them to generate revenue. If they left them in the ground, the company (and it’s shareholders) would lose money in the short term, but the benefits to all of humanity could far outweigh those losses.

In Houston, the cost of water over the last five years has skyrocketed from $.50-$1 to $5–$6. That’s a 500% to 600% increase. Yesterday, at the airport I paid $4 for a bottle of water. That’s more than I pay for a gallon of gas. Joe Rozza, Global Water Resource Sustainability Manager for the Coca-Cola Company, projects that the cost of water will increase globally by 200% to 300% over the next decade.