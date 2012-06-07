Unreasonables, Episode 12: What Happens When Walmart Comes Calling

Tiago Dalvi’s company is called Solidarium . It takes small artisans in Brazil and attempts to open up larger markets for them. His biggest deal was partnering with Walmart in Brazil, which allowed his clients to increase their revenues by a factor of 10.

But Walmart in Brazil is small potatoes compared to Walmart in America. And while at the Unreasonable Institute, Dalvi had a chance to truly scale his business: by making these homemade Brazilian goods available on Walmart.com. Massively expanding your business is good on paper, but can Dalvi figure out a way to actually make it work in real life?

