See The Internet’s Most Eye-Burning Memes Through The Eyes Of A Child

The advent of the Internet dramatically expanded global communications capabilities, and provided information access far beyond the dreams of our forefathers. At the same time, it is also a rancid lagoon of disgusting nightmares.

It’s inherently difficult to safeguard one’s children from the terrible side of the Internet, and impossible to do so with 100% success. The Beneva foundation has released a new series of ads, created by Slovakia-based agency Jandl, encouraging parents to stay vigilant and do the best they can in this battle for preserving innocence. “The Internet is a dangerous place,” the ads read. “Don’t let your children online without supervision.”

Something else you shouldn’t do is look up what the titles of each of the ads in the slideshow mean if you don’t already know.