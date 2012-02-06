Shazam CEO Andrew Fisher’s Three Social Super Bowl Takeaways

During last night’s Super Bowl, it wasn’t just Twitter and Facebook that were battling for social engagement on the second screen like the Patriots and Giants were on the field. A new player entered the stadium: Shazam, the popular Android and iPhone app that lets users ID and tag various types of media (music, TV shows, commercials) using their smartphones, and take a deeper dive into the content. The startup, which boasts more than 180 million users worldwide, made a big splash during the big game, appearing in ads from brands such as Best Buy, Pepsi, Bud Light, and Toyota.

The results? “We saw participation rates well into the seven-digit figures,” says Shazam CEO Andrew Fisher, who declined to provide detailed metrics. “We can’t be more specific than that now–it’s millions, not tens of millions.” That’s enough for the Shazam team to consider the experiment a success–not just for engaging consumers but for educating them on the value proposition of the second-screen app experience. “It may seem that 1% of the audience in North America is not a significant number, but remember: Last year, there were no Shazam-enabled adverts,” Fisher says. “We think that’s a really big statement.”

Fisher also considers the Super Bowl as much of an education for consumers as it was for Shazam and the brands that participated themselves. Here, Shazam’s chief exec runs down his three takeaways from the most-watched event in television.

Call To Action

Some of the Shazam-enabled ads during the Super Bowl requested audience participation, and provided clear incentives. If you Shazam’d during the halftime show, for example, you could download a free copy of Madonna’s newest single remix. Other ads offered rewards like, say, the chance to win a car or a gift certificate. “The ones with a call to action in the ads had far greater response rates, and actually saw tremendous results,” Fisher says. “It’s clearly influenced by how tangible the offer is that’s being made.”

The point here is that Shazam is different than other social engagement tools. While most brands will throw in a light request to be followed on Facebook or Twitter, Shazam, it seems, requires a more concrete value proposition. “We don’t see ourselves as something like a Facebook for social networking or a Twitter for conversation,” Fisher agrees.

Still, he understands why some ad partners might not want to promote Shazam so heavily in their own commercials, especially in the early stages of Shazam’s forays into advertising. “It’s $7 million for a 60-second spot, so to have any form of additional branding involved in your ad is a very significant consideration,” he says. “That’s why we had a mix of clients that felt comfortable to put the Shazam call-to-action in their ads, and we had others, frankly, who didn’t.”