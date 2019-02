Last year, Chrysler earned acclaim for a Super Bowl spot featuring Eminem and introducing the tagline, “Imported From Detroit.” This year, the brand dropped another bomb with a two-minute pep talk for America delivered in the inimitable voice of Clint Eastwood.

The spot, from Wieden + Kennedy, was more powerful for the surprise factor—the brand announced it would return to the game, but the creative was downplayed (and not pre-released).

Last year’s spot: