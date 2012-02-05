advertisement
NBC “Brotherhood of Man” Promo

NBC “Brotherhood of Man” Promo
By Teressa Iezzi1 minute Read

Everyone from Alec Baldwin and Tina Fey to Mariska Hargitay sing and dance their way through this big production number, a pre-Super Bowl promo from game host NBC.

