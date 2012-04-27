advertisement
Monsanto, A Potential Contributor To Colony Collapse Disorder, Buys Bee Research Firm

By Ariel Schwartz1 minute Read

Faced with accusations that crop pesticides contribute to bee die-off, Monsanto did what any corporation looking to protect its business would do: It bought a bee research firm. The firm, Beeologics, has for years studied colony collapse disorder, a growing phenomenon where bees mysteriously disappear from their colonies. We’ll leave it to your imagination to figure out what Monsanto plans on doing with the company.

