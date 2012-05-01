The Companies Combatting Climate Change In The Most Innovative Ways

Coming to a Bloomberg terminal near you: a ranking of the most innovative U.S. companies on climate change. And some of the contenders may surprise you.

Produced by Maplecroft, a U.K.-based research house, the ranking tracks how 360 companies worth more than $1 billion are “mitigating climate change related risks,” managing carbon emissions, and innovating “clean-tech solutions and new products”. Maplecroft uses more than 100 criteria to reach its assessment, with the “innovation” piece making up 50% of the scores.

“We see the index as a sign of responsible business managing and mitigating their CO2 emissions and the impact that climate-related events are having on them,” says Kevin Franklin, a Maplecroft director.

“But equally it’s about proactive businesses that are looking to generate new opportunities for revenues. The idea is the rating evaluates that, and then the index sits on the Bloomberg terminal, and ultimately helps drive further investment in businesses that are part of the climate solution.”

Franklin says the leading 100 companies have outperformed the Standard & Poor’s 100 Index in the last three years, showing that investment in climate change pays.

But while some companies on the list are well-known climate-change adapters, others are more likely to surprise those who care about the issue.

GE, which spends $5 billion a year on its Ecomagination research program, tops the ranking for the third year running. Next up are Alcoa, Johnson Controls, Ford, and Intel. But following those are Hess Corporation (in 6th place), Exxon Mobil (22nd), and Duke Energy (27th)–all companies that have a lot to do with creating climate change.