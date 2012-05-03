Do Mobile Farms Guzzle More Gas Than They’re Worth?

Truck farming is all the rage. Not the farms where 16-wheelers haul away produce to distant markets. Farms growing in the vehicles themselves.

First, there was designer Marco Castro’s small test plot aboard the BioBus. He was demonstrating to the Metropolitan Transit Agency that it was possible to wheel around commuters under a verdant carpet of greenery (we covered this here). Then came “Truck Farm” a mobile garden education effort in Brooklyn, as well as a similar project sprouting in Chicago.

Now we have Lulu’s Local Eatery in St. Louis. Wishing to create a one-of-a-kind “tasty, locally sourced and organic food” food truck, owners Lauren Loomis and Robbie Tucker raised $3,000 on Kickstarter for a garden roof, inspired by the aforementioned BioBus.

Loomis is now growing parsley, oregano, mint, strawberries, and some vines on her roof. If all goes well, she plans to expand the garden, convert to biodiesel, and install solar panels. “How much more local can you get if you put the garden on top of the truck?” she says in an interview with local TV station KSDK. “If we can grow a garden on the roof of our truck, think of the possibilities.”

Well, let’s consider then. Raising awareness of local food is great. Although it’s often better to raise crops where they grow most efficiently, there are plenty of social and environmental benefits that go along with local food. Teaching kids about agriculture is also laudable.

But local food–the mobile kind in particular–is not always better for the environment.

We asked Except, a Dutch environmental consultancy, to run the numbers on (mobile) truck farms. The firm has been working to grow more sustainable food for cities through its Polydome project, a finalist in the 2012 Buckminster Fuller Challenge. Eva Gladek, Except’s director, agreed to calculate the energy required to operate a mobile farm. She looked at the efficiency of a medium-sized truck carrying about 10,000 pounds of moist topsoil traveling an average of about 10 miles daily (maintenance and drag were not considered).