Unreasonables, Episode 8: Some Things Are More Important Than Business

There isn’t much to say in way of summary, except to say that you should watch the episode–it’s not what you would expect to see at an incubator for social entrepreneurs.

Donna Morton came to the Unreasonable Institute to help scale her business, First Power, which helps Native American communities overcome unemployment and poverty with green jobs. The exposure to the other entrepreneurs and mentors at the Institute were certainly helpful, but sometimes life gets in the way of even the most thought-out spreadsheets and impact estimates.

