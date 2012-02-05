Report From Super Bowl XLVI: Inside The Gatorade Sports Science Institute

INDIANAPOLIS: LaMichael James is stripping down to his skivvies, preparing to enter a person-sized dome called the BodPod at the Gatorade Sports Science Institute. “It looks like something out of Mork & Mindy, doesn’t it?” says an assistant, who’s helping James prepare.

James, an Oregon Ducks running back looking to enter the NFL in this year’s draft, gives a guilty smile. “I don’t know what that is,” he says.

Doesn’t matter. Forget it, LaMichael. Mork is from another time, one when sitcoms required laugh tracks and Gatorade was just a beverage company. But over the past few years, it has been transforming itself–no longer just about quenching thirst, or the ceaseless quest for electrolyte replenishment. It is now, as Gatorade president and CMO Sarah Robb O’Hagan says, “a sports performance company,” zeroing in on its most active consumers and making new products to feed their ambitions. Which is why the centerpiece of its Super Bowl spectacle in Indianapolis is this gleaming, white-floored scientific facility, full of fitness test equipment that turns athletic prowess into crunchable data–is and currently used like theater in front of a live audience, that is, whoever happens to wander by on the third floor of the JW Marriott on this Friday afternoon of Super Bowl weekend.

That means LaMichael James has stripped down to his skivvies as about 50 random people watch from behind a glass wall. He goes on to take a blood test, then hits a treadmill while wearing a freaky gas mask-looking thing, and continues apace for 90 minutes. Other NFL hopefuls came before him; Gatorade’s been doing this all day. A staff scientist narrates the action to the crowd, explaining how each test will help Gatorade formulate a plan for James, a nutrition and fitness path that should lead him to success at the upcoming NFL Combine.

The Gatorade Sports Science Institute (or GSSI, as everyone from the brand calls it) is a key part of Gatorade’s new narrative. Average consumers can get their hands on the company’s new lines of targeted foods–protein shakes, energy gels–but a science institute speaks to the core of the brand’s message: Athletics are scientific, and we have the scientists. The Institute has actually been around for years, operating in suburban Chicago and running tests on Gatorade-sponsored athletes, and has even been set up at past Super Bowls for athletes to use behind the scenes.

But now, the GSSI is transforming–no longer just a single facility with a Super Bowl spinoff, but a chain of elite testing facilities around the globe, available to as many active athletes as they can manage. About six months ago, the first GSSI branch opened at the pro-athlete factory IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Super Bowl XLVI is the first time the Institute has been on display for the public. More will come soon.

As Robb O’Hagan sits in the Super Bowl GSSI’s VIP room, she can watch the crowd across the facility–a random bunch of sports fans, some with well-fed guts. I ask her what she hopes they’re getting out of this.