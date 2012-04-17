The Man Who Stood Up To Apple

As the founder of China’s Institute of Public and Environmental Affairs (IPE), former journalist Ma Jun spearheads an organization that has uncovered over 90,000 air and water violations by both local and multinational companies in China. The IPE most famously put out a series of reports about the IT industry’s environmental violations that led to meetings with Apple; now the electronics giant is taking steps to clean up its most polluted factories (in addition to working on human rights issues). This week, Ma Jun was named the Asia Recipient of the Goldman Environmental Prize , a $150,000 award for grassroots environmental leaders. Co.Exist spoke to Ma Jun to learn more about what he’s currently working on.

Co.Exist: When we talked last, it was before Apple had made any big announcements on the environmental front, but it seems like a lot of progress has been made, and at least some of it may be due to your work.

Editor’s Note Apple announced on Monday that it is joining up with IPE to do an environmental audit of one of its printed circuit board factories. The results will be posted on Apple’s website.

Ma Jun: At that time, we already started our interaction with Apple and it was just after I had my meeting with them in Cupertino. I do feel that they have changed mindset on this issue, because at the end of our long meeting they said, “We need some kind of transparency over our supply chain management.” That was something I never heard before. Since then, we’ve had further communications and discussion. They reported back about some of the progress made in checking up on their suppliers that we cited in our report. They also created timelines to fix all their problems.

It’s about validation, because you just told us that you’ve done this and this and this, but how do we verify that?

But then we still have a problem. How do we verify this? When they checked back saying, “We’ve done quite a lot but why isn’t our ranking changed [in IPE’s IT report (PDF)]?” I said it’s about validation, because you just told us that you’ve done this and this and this, but how do we verify that without transparency and disclosure? I think we finally now reached a deal to make one pilot audit following our protocol. Our audit protocol requires the audit to be done by professionals but under the supervision of local NGOs, and then the report needs to be made public.

Editor’s Note IPE’s pollution maps contain the environmental supervision records of Chinese manufacturers and suppliers as well as information on local levels of air and water pollution. Some suppliers–including Lenovo and Sony–are now actively using this database.

Co.Exist’s latest story on your work received a lot of comments from people saying that other IT companies have inferior environmental practices. Do you think that Apple making these changes will impact other companies operating in the region?

I think we’ve already felt that. Ever since we published the first Apple report, we’ve had some other brands turning more proactive. We have Lenovo, the first Chinese company that decided to use our [database] to track down and push those [environmental] violators to change. We have Sony, the first Japanese company to use our system. So to me, the change of Apple is very, very important because they are considered to be not the just the largest but the most successful. And if they simply say, “I made a policy not to talk, not to disclose,” then they would be freed from all this public scrutiny. We already feel that some other companies sometimes check with us that if [Apple’s position] could be tolerated, then why should they spend all these resources to try to do better? In some cases, it’s not just about cleaning up the factories. It’s about cleaning up the nearby rivers and lakes that have been tainted with heavy metals.

Editor’s Note Read our previous story about Ma Jun’s work here.

What’s your primary focus right now?