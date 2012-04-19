Unreasonables, Episode 6: The Meeting That Will Make Or Break A Business

Raj Janagam defied the odds in launching his Mumbai-based bike-sharing program, Cycle Chalao , when everyone said it couldn’t be done. He came to the Unreasonable Institute to get advice on how to scale it from a small program to a large company. To get from India to the U.S., he had to borrow enough money for the plane ticket, so the Institute really needed to pay off.

For two years, Janagam has been waiting for a meeting with the Indian government to pitch them on expanding Cycle Chalao throughout the entire country, which would make it the largest bike-sharing company in the world. The Indian government finally scheduled the meeting–the only problem was they scheduled it for a day when Janagam was in the U.S. He had no money for a ticket back. Would this be the end of Cycle Chalao?

