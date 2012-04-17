Unreasonables, Episode 5: Building A Global Bike-Sharing Brand

Go to any city in the developing world and you’ll surely be amazed and overwhelmed by the sheer volume of traffic in the streets . And those cities are only growing, with more and more people cramming into them. As the residents of those cities join the middle class, more of them will buy cars, causing more congestion and many more emissions. The clear solution: bikes.

Part of that will be creating a bike culture in cities where it may not exist. That’s what Cycle Chalao! is attempting to do in Mumbai, by building a bike-share program for the city, so even residents without bikes can participate. Cycle Chalao’s founder, Raj Janagam, came to the Unreasonable Institute this year to help figure out how to scale his business from a small pilot project in Mumbai to a bike-sharing company for the entire world.

