The Business Of Recovery: Haiti Needs Investment More Than Aid

Weeks before the devastating earthquake struck Haiti in early 2010, I had the opportunity to visit the country with a team of Abbott scientists and engineers to explore ways that we, as a health care company, could lend our expertise to advance the work of longstanding nonprofit health care leader Partners In Health (PIH). Amidst Haiti’s many challenges and ingrained poverty, I saw firsthand the positive impact of linking health interventions with economic development in Haiti’s Central Plateau region. PIH and its sister farming organization, Zanmi Agrikol , were helping to address critical health and nutrition needs, while at the same time delivering something equally important: an economic cluster of activity that provides jobs and training–the building blocks for a better future.

Of course, with the earthquake and its aftermath, the focus for many Haitians shifted away from building their future, to just surviving to see tomorrow. Two years later, significant challenges remain. Half the rubble in Port-au-Prince still needs to be removed. A million people have left the camps, but a half million remain in tents. Cholera continues to be an issue, and access to clean water, sanitation, and health care is still limited.

Haitians in the capital are eager to move beyond handouts–they want opportunities to work.

Traditional aid, in the form of donations from governments, companies, and individuals, has saved countless lives and continues to play an important role in addressing these issues in Port-au-Prince, and across the country. Like many other donors, Abbott is committed to continuing this aid to address acute needs.

However, on a return trip to Haiti earlier this year, the central importance of jobs was apparent once again. I heard from many Haitians in the capital that they are eager to move beyond handouts–they want opportunities to work, so they can play an active role in rebuilding their lives and their communities.

To help the Haitian people turn the corner to a better future, the international community first has to look beyond donations and make economic development a key focus for rebuilding Haiti.

As the main catalyst for jobs and economic activity, the business sector has a critically important role to play in this effort. We’re beginning to see encouraging signs that companies are finding ways to advance their core business by establishing operations or pursuing marketing opportunities in Haiti.

Outdoor outfitter Timberland epitomizes this shift. Building on a longstanding philanthropic presence in Haiti focused on reforestation, last year the company opened a factory in the country to manufacture shoes, hiring and training local staff.