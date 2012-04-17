Is Apathy Killing Innovation?

“The American Public Transportation Association recently awarded Translink (Vancouver’s Transit Authority) Gold Level status for its achievements in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, cutting energy use, slashing air pollution and increasing ridership.” This was the meat of a press release from the Vancouver organization last fall. Translink’s Director of Corporate Sustainability, Trish Webb, said this week that the achievement had gone virtually unnoticed. Unnoticed, in Vancouver, The “ Green Capital “? The city voted “ World’s Most Livable ” in 2010 by The Economist (and second most livable in 2011), due in large part to its green cred? It seemed like this achievement should make front-page local news. Or at least warrant a mention on page 3. After all, there was a real innovation story to be told. But outside of some industry-specific journals, the event passed like a bus in the night. As a creative director, I saw this as the equivalent of leaving easy money on the table. Not only brand currency, but the real green that comes from being celebrated as an expert. As someone passionate about building futureproof brands, I saw it as something far worse: a way to kill innovation with apathy.



Contrast this with the incredible success story of Jason Roberts. Roberts took on stagnant community planning in Dallas by talking about innovations he felt should happen, then watching the media rev up the community to make those innovations real.



In a charming TED anecdote, he describes seeing the need for a streetcar line in his neighborhood, Oak Cliff. His solution was to create a website for the “Oak Cliff Transit Authority” to make this innovation “real” for people. When he created the website, the OCTA had only one member–Roberts.



Much to his surprise (Roberts is an art activist, not a city planner) his streetcar line made mainstream news within a week. What started as a one-man communication effort snowballed into a project galvanizing the passion of engineers, streetcar buffs, the Chamber of Commerce, and community supporters.



And to every cynic’s amazement, Oak Cliff won a $28 million grant to build its streetcar line.



Imagine if Translink had Roberts on staff. Chances are, its gold sustainability award would have been leveraged into the national spotlight, and may well have become a rampart to push through countless other innovations. The people responsible might have felt so spurred by their success that they went on to create greater and greater work.



Innovation needs enthusiasm to survive. Apathy is the quickest killer of new ideas.





I believe any innovator wondering how to solve a mighty riddle might take a page from Jason Roberts. He outlines a few wonderful lessons:

