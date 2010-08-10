Microsoft Steals Steve Jobs’ Motto for Case Against Apple

On the front page of Microsoft’s new Microsoft vs. Apple page, dead center is the claim: “They just work.”

Where have we heard that before?

So, Microsoft is stealing a line from Apple’s playbook. Funny and a bit unsportsmanlike, but hardly unexpected considering the current push to sell Windows 7 and the companies’ 30-year rivalry.

On Microsoft’s page promoting PCs over Macs, “Having Fun” and “Simplicity” are the first reasons to choose a PC. “Working Hard,” “Sharing,” “Compatibility,” and “Choice” come next, if listing order reflects priorities.