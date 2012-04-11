Would You Eat A Guinea Pig?

Beef. It’s what’s for dinner. But a world in which we all eat beef won’t last very long, given the effects of industrial cow farming on the planet. We need protein, and as societies develop, they tend to want more and more of it–in meat form. We’re going to have to pursue other avenues of getting it that are potentially alien to our Western sensibilities about food. So don’t get too squeamish when you watch this video from Roads and Kingdoms about the eating of cuy, or guinea pig.