Kindling A Different Kind Of Corporate Citizenship  With Service

Our communities face complex problems–thankfully, we have the resources we need to solve them. How can I say that when there is education disparity, jobs leaving towns, homeless children, even in a wealthy country like America?

Because we do. We have the talent and experience to find the innovative solutions that solve root problems. What we don’t have is the right channels of distribution to get the right resources to problems when they are needed. That’s frustrating.

The nonprofit sector has deep connections with communities; provides vast opportunity to innovate; integrates diverse teams; and knows how to partner to do more with less. The private sector has rich process expertise, access to vast information, scale, global access to talent–and financial resources. It is in each sector’s interests for the other to thrive. Imagine what they could do for each other if they worked together.

Sector collaboration isn’t a small idea. It’s also not easy. It has deeply ingrained barriers, conflicts and–yes–prejudices. Breaking through those hurdles requires a new type of navigation and often requires a “translator” to help.

At Common Impact, we work on formulating ways to demonstrate positive outcomes between sectors. The first step is creating distinct opportunities for the private sector to work with nonprofits by leveraging their talent, their most strategic, philanthropic resource. These opportunities needed to go beyond charity, demonstrating to C-suites the corporate ROI that is resident in these shared value engagements. While a corporate IT team might find reward in tutoring children, if they were to instead spend those hours creating an intranet for a nonprofit, they would exponentially increase the impact of their time.

When these employees partner with nonprofits in ways that develop skills which directly build their career, the employees and their companies receive significant value in addition to the nonprofit. With that, service is no longer charity. Instead, these engagements amplify the impact and effectiveness of both sectors. Moreover, participants become excited about their companies: 76% of volunteers feel more inclined to recommend their company as a great place to work for offering these opportunities, an incredibly important factor at a time when retaining talent is so critical.

Skills-based volunteerism (SBV) is not new. Still, it has only recently been named as a corporate philanthropic strategy and, in that, has new power. A new ecosystem has been created. A new community of “translators” has emerged using new channels to expand opportunities. SBV is quickly becoming an acronym that is part of our lexicon across sectors, cities, and countries.