Combating Congestion With Cash And Games

In the battle against congestion, traffic authorities have tried all kinds of things: penalties and extra charges for driving at peak times, allowing only certain license plates on different days, and of course, investing in public transit to entice people away from their cars.

But Balaji Prabhakar thinks there’s an easier and more efficient method: nudging a relatively small number of drivers to change their habits in small ways, using relatively small amounts of cash.

Parking permits are $300, or more. If you get $50 a year, it accrues to something interesting.

Having already successfully put his theory into practice in Bangalore and Singapore, Prabhakar, a professor at Stanford, is now trying to fix the university’s peak-hour bottlenecks. The scheme, launched this month, incentivizes off-peak driving by rewarding drivers who arrive or leave campus outside peak hours (8 to 9 in the morning, and 5 to 6 at night).

Each time drivers cooperate, they get a credit, which they can either redeem for a nominal amount, or use in a raffle to win a bigger prize. The rewards–which are allocated randomly–range from $2 to $50, and drivers can theoretically win as many times as they enter.

A $50 incentive may not sound like a lot in the big scheme of things, but Prabhakar says you need to look at it in context. “You have to look at it as a percentage of their commuting expense. Parking permits are $300, or more. If you get $50 a year, it accrues to something interesting.”

The reward is proportional to the effort, and it’s a substantial percent of your commuting expense.

Also, the university is not asking for much. The scheme is voluntary; drivers can opt-out any day by taking off the RFID tag from their windshield; and complying often means nothing more than leaving home 15 minutes early, or leaving campus 15 minutes later. “The reward is proportional to the effort, and it’s a substantial percent of your commuting expense,” Prabhakar says.

From the organizers point of view, success has a relatively low bar. Prabhakar says he has to convince only 10% to 15% of the driving population to do things differently, and then only occasionally.