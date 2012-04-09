The Most Economically Innovative Small Communities In America

How can smaller communities achieve and sustain economic growth, even in the face of national economic volatility and companies exporting jobs overseas?

According to Fourth Economy, an economic development consultancy, the key ingredients are “investment, talent, sustainability, place, and diversity.” And to make its point, the Pittsburgh-based group is ranking how various-sized communities are performing against those criteria.

The latest, covering those with 100,000 to 150,000 people, names Georgia’s Clarke County top in the nation, followed by Monroe County, Indiana; Johnson County, Iowa; Tompkins County, New York; and Lee County, Alabama.

Such communities, says Fourth Economy, have the characteristics “to attract modern investment and managed economic growth,” and are preparing the ground for wage and employment growth, educational improvement, and other signs of health.

Stephen McKnight, the group’s vice president of community and market assessments, says top-performing communities often have strong and distinctive knowledge-based industries, and, frequently, university campuses.

Clarke County is home to the University of Georgia, for example, while Monroe has Bloomington, home of the 24,000-student University of Indiana.

“The more you have creative ways to leverage your knowledge assets, the more you are going to win, or be in a position to grow,” he says.