Unreasonables, Episode 4: How To Find Millions Of Dollars In Garbage

“Waste is a social issue first and a market issue second,” says Eric Lombardi, the CEO of Eco-Cycle . Luis Duarte consults him on his business, and in the last episode, Duarte explained the vision for his company, YoReciclo: Get Mexico recycling, and move the country’s recycling rate from near zero to something more sustainable.

In this week’s episode, Duarte’s company meets the Unreasonable Institute‘s network of mentors, which is how he meets Lombardi–the beginnings of what could be a beautiful business relationship. Not that Duarte needs it. It turns out YoReciclo is doing way better than you would guess.

